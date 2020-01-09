First King Tides of 2020 arrive in San Francisco this weekend

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The King Tides are arriving in San Francisco again.

According to the National Weather Service Bay Area, the King Tides will arrive Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

“These large tidal swings are the result of the approaching full moon and the Earth near perihelion (closest point to the sun in its elliptical orbit,” the National Weather Service tweeted.

High tide will happen during the mid to late mornings, with low tide in the afternoon to early evenings.

Drivers in coastal areas are warned of seawater that could wash up on low-lying areas such as roadways and underpasses.

Coastal trails and sidewalks could also be affected.

