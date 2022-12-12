SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — King Tides are hitting the Bay Area soon, the Port of San Francisco announced on Twitter. The tides are expected to be extra-high in the City by the Bay on Dec. 23 and 24.

The tides are an annual event that happens when the moon, Earth and sun align so the moon is closest to the Earth and the Earth circles closest to the sun, according to National Geographic.

“King tides occur when the orbits and alignment of the Earth, moon and sun combine to produce the most significant tidal effects of the year,” the port explained.

The King Tides can cause tides to grow 1-2 feet higher than normal high tides and 1-2 feet lower than lower low tides.

The King Tides will be back in January, according to the California King Tide Project. They are expected to return to the Bay Area Jan. 21 and 22.

King Tides will be another weather event to hit the Bay Area in what has already been a busy month of December. Most recently, snow has begun to coat some of the Bay Area’s peaks, producing some beautiful images.