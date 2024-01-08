SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — King tides are expected on the Bay Area coastlines from Jan. 9 through Jan. 13, according to the Southern Marin Fire District. The King Tides are expected to peak on Thursday, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

According to the National Ocean Service, king tides are a popular, non-scientific term people often use to describe exceptionally high tides.

For asset protection, officials urge coastal area residents to move vehicles to higher ground, move items stored in low-lying areas, have battery-operated flashlights and utilize sandbags.

The Southern Marin Fire District advises against driving through flooded roads.