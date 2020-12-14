King Tides return to Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The King Tides are back.

The astronomical high tides rolled in along the coast Sunday morning.

We are expecting another round tomorrow and Tuesday.

The King Tides give scientists a preview of sea levels in the future.

It’s all gravity when the sun, moon and earth align and when the moon is in its closest position to the earth — producing the highest tidal effects of the year.

“It’s a combination of something that’s a cool natural phenomenon,” Manager of California King Tides Project Annie Frankel said.

The “King Tides” returned to the Bay Area Sunday morning.

#KingTides arrive statewide Nov. 15-16 & Dec. 13-15, 2020 (plus Jan. 11-12, 2021 in northern CA only). Find out how you can participate, and see photos from past king tides seasons at https://t.co/KZ9vli9g3A pic.twitter.com/UqNLwq09zI — CA king tides (@CA_king_tides) October 2, 2020

High tides rolled in San Francisco’s Embarcadero just before 10 a.m.

Sunday’s rain pushed the water so high, temporarily closing off part of Pier 14.

“When you look at these King Tides, King Tides are about one to two feet higher than the average tide we see throughout the year and that’s about what we’re expecting in sea level rise in California over the next few decades,” Frankel said.

This is a glimpse into the future.

The California King Tides Project organization monitors sea level rise.

Observers are encouraged to submit pictures on their website to help document communities most vulnerable to flooding.

The December tides are forecasted to peak at 7-feet high.

The next surge will be mid-January.

“We all love the coast and ocean and we want to go see something exciting in combination with this raising awareness of the future,” Frankel said.

The tides can also cause messes on the roads.

A large NW swell train will arrive along the coast tomorrow generating large breaking waves through Mon. This will also occur as King Tides return. These events will overlap to create hazardous conditions in the surf zone/beach areas along with minor coastal flooding.#CAwx pic.twitter.com/eVYNaK8C8T — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) December 13, 2020

Observers are urged to use caution when visiting the high tides.

The National Weather Service issued a coastal flood advisory until Tuesday morning. The King Tides will cause minor coastal overflow and flooding.