SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — King tides are returning to San Francisco over the weekend of Jan. 21 and 22, bringing increased flood risk, according to a tweet from the Port of SF. The tides are set to peak between 10:30 and 11:30 a.m. on both days.

The last time the Bay Area saw King Tides was over Christmas weekend on Dec. 23 and 24. King tides cause waters to rise 1-2 feet higher than normal high tides and 1-2 feet lower than normal low tides.

King tides often bring inclement flooding to the San Francisco Embarcadero and other Bay Area waterfronts. With stormy weather set to last into next week, flooding could be “even more likely,” according to the Port’s tweet. Storms have been battering the Bay Area off and on for a week and are set to continue until at least Jan. 18, according to California Gov. Gavin Newsom.