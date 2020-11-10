King Tides to hit Bay Area coastlines

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – King Tides will arrive late this weekend and into Monday once again.

The first King Tides of the season are set to happen this Sunday, November 15 and Monday, the 16th, according to the California King Tides Project.

High time is expected to occur during the morning on both days reaching close to 7 feet high.

This naturally occurring event happens when the highest and lowest tides on shore crash creating an even more dramatic tide along the shoreline.

To see when the tides will hit each coastline you can view the interactive map on the King Tide project posted by the California Coastal commission.