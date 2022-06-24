A brush fire has broken out in the area of Kirker Pass Road Friday afternoon on June 24 (Contra Costa Fire Protection District).

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Crews are responding to a two-alarm brush fire Friday afternoon in Pittsburg, Contra Costa fire officials announced on Twitter around 12:48 p.m. Concord police said Kirker Pass Road is closed in both directions.

The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said the fire is “rapidly spreading” in the area of Kirker Pass Road and Hess Roads. As of 2:53 p.m., the fire has grown to 105 acres, according to Cal Fire.

An investigation revealed that a malfunctioning vehicle caused the fire, officials said. Authorities are advising residents to avoid the area to allow emergency crews to access the area.

Kirker Pass Road runs between the cities of Concord and Pittsburg. No other information was immediately available.

This is is a developing story. Check back for updates.