SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A kite board washed ashore at Ocean Beach in San Francisco with no kite surfer around, prompting a response from emergency crews Wednesday afternoon, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.

SFFD Coastal Rescue and National Park Service Golden Gate National Recreation Area Beach Patrol responded to a reported windsurfer in distress at 4:25 p.m. off Ocean Beach near Great Highway and Rivera Street. Kite surfing items, including a suit and a kite board, washed up on Ocean Beach without a surfer, SFFD said. Two rescue swimmers entered the water in the search.

Rescue simmers found the surfer in the ocean and they were evaluated by SFFD medics at the beach. The department said the person did not request hospital care.

The fire department gathered the surfer’s gear and gave them a “courtesy ride,” SFFD said.