Kitten Cam: San Francisco SPCA livestreams adoptable pets

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Here’s one way to convince your family member to adopt.

The San Francisco SPCA has a livestream where you can take a peek at what their adoptable, adorable pets are up to at this very second! There’s a cam for puppies, kittens and cats.

Their rooms are outfitted with festive snowflakes, stockings and candy canes.

The ‘Holiday Windows’ are sponsored by Macy’s and Purina and will be up until January 3.

The SPCA is allowing one-on-one appointments for applicants who want to visit their potential new furry friend.

Click here to see all the cuteness, maybe you’ll fall in love with one of the SPCA pets in need of homes!