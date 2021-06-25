Kitten rescued from ledge of freeway near SFO up for adoption

A kitten rescued recently from a freeway overpass near San Francisco International Airport is now up for adoption.

Workers at the Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA performed a daring rescue of the kitten, which was found June 10 cowering on the ledge of a freeway sign elevated high above an Interstate Highway 380 overpass by a worker from the airport.

The worker notified the humane society, which dispatched staff to the scene. The kitten was trapped at least 50 feet above the ground, said Buffy Martin Tarbox, communications manager for the animal shelter.

“She was unable to climb up to the freeway, but even if the kitten was able to, she would have found herself directly in the dangerous and fast paced traffic,” Tarbox said. “The person who called us said the kitten was crying out for help.”

Another shelter staff member braced himself against the freeway barrier and swooped a net down toward the kitten.

The staff member “was so worried the kitten would become scared of the net and jump from the base to the road below,” said Tarbox. “Had she jumped, she would not have survived the impact, since she was so high up. Our staff member was able to safely capture the kitten with the net, narrowly avoiding a tragic ending.”

The kitten was brought to the shelter, where she was determined to be female and about 2 to 3 months old.

As no one has since come forward to claim the kitten — now named Gwyneth — the Calico is now up for adoption. Tarbox explained that the name means “fortunate and blessed.”

Gwyneth is spayed, vaccinated and microchipped. The adoption fee is $120.

People interested in meeting Gwyneth can call the shelter at (650) 340-7022.

The Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA is a private, non-profit charitable organization dedicated to animal welfare with locations in Burlingame and San Mateo.