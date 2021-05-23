Kitten stolen from Redwood City rescue center

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Whis-Purr Rescue in Redwood City is asking for the community’s help after a kitten was stolen earlier this month.
“Olaf” was taken from his cage on Friday, May 14.
The new not-for-profit corporation dedicated to helping cats is offering now a $2,000 reward for Olaf’s return.
Whis-Purr Rescue, located at 346 El Camino Real in Redwood City, said in a Facebook post that Olaf’s mom is lonely for him.
If you have any information regarding Olaf’s whereabouts, call (650) 787-4505.