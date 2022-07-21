SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco Fire Department crews battled a fire in a residential building on Thursday afternoon. No one was injured by the fire, but several kittens went missing.

The fire happened at 1182 Fitzgerald Avenue, near the Bayview-Hunters Point neighborhood. It was a two-alarm fire in the second story of the building.

UPDATE: 3 MORE KITTENS RESCUED ONE BY @SFPD OFFICERS – 2 REMAIN MISSING –>PHOTO SHOWS HUMAN COMPANION REUNIFICATION WITH KITTENS AND CATS https://t.co/Nl53rnE6XO pic.twitter.com/QFbAyN3jz4 — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) July 22, 2022

SFPD originally said six kittens went missing after the fire but later tweeted that four were recovered and were returned to their owner. Two kittens have not been accounted for.

You can watch video of the fire using the video player above. SFFD is asking people to avoid the area.