‘We ain’t done’: Klay Thompson promises best is yet to come

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Golden State Warriors’ Klay Thompson made a promise to Dub Nation after the season came to an end on Friday.

“I’m so proud of everyman on this team,” Thompson wrote in an Instagram story. “We fought thru a lot of adversity this season and it will pay dividends next season when we make another run at it.”

The Warriors were eliminated for playoff contention following a 117-112 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies Friday night.

Golden State finished with a 39-33 record, playing much of the last stretch with an eight-man rotation due to injuries.

All those months ago, the doubters never figured the Dubs would be competing for a playoff berth at all — not after Klay Thompson went down with a second season-ending injury in as many years.

And from the sidelines, Thompson could only watch with desperation — wishing he could help.

But the Splash Bro assured his best basketball is yet to come.

“I’ve got to watch a lot of hoops the last 2 years, and figured out quick it’s not my specialty,” Thompson wrote. While our season comes to an end, mines just getting started and I’ve never been hungrier. I truly believe my best ball lies ahead of me, we ain’t done I promise you that.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.