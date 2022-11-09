SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — High school students in Bayview got the surprise of a lifetime Wednesday when none other than Klay Thompson came to present them with a refurbished basketball court.

This is what happens when Klay Thompson surprises a bunch of High School students and the unveiling of their brand new basketball gym.



Straight mob session 😂 — in all seriousness, I think Klay took a pic and signed an autograph for every single person in this video over 2hrs. pic.twitter.com/ZYWLn4FDSh — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) November 10, 2022

Thompson was there when the KIPP San Francisco College Prep students first got to see their new digs. When the Warriors star came out, he was mobbed by the kids.

He held a 3-point contest, signed some autographs, and took pictures with just about every student in the gym. Thompson also offered the students some off-court advice.

“Man, just try everything,” he told the crowd. “When I was young I wish I did more, to be honest. I wish I learned a language. I wish I played an instrument, but I was trying to play catch-up now. So be open-minded to everything and you’ll be successful. I promise you.”

The new court features a design by local artists Abriella Sammy and Luis Perez. Thompson partnered with Mountain Dew and Buffalo Wild Wings to surprise the students.

Thompson is in his 10th NBA season, all of which have been with the Warriors. The five-time All-Star is averaging 15.1 points per game.