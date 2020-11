OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 13: Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors reacts against the Toronto Raptors in the first half during Game Six of the 2019 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 13, 2019 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson underwent surgery Wednesday to repair his torn Achilles, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

He is expected to make a full recovery.

Thompson tore his right Achilles tendon during a workout with other NBA players last week in Southern California.

During the 2019-2020 season, Thompson tore his ACL in his left knee.