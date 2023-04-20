(KRON) — A carjacking in Daly City on April 16 involved the suspect holding a knife to the victim’s neck, the Daly City Police Department said. The vehicle was later recovered by California Highway Patrol in San Francisco.

DCPD officers were called to the 1900 block of Junipero Serra Boulevard at about 8:43 p.m. for the reported carjacking. Police said the suspect attempted to steal a 2005 Toyota Prius and moved on to a 2015 Prius after he was unsuccessful in stealing the first vehicle.

The suspect entered the car, held a knife to the victim’s neck, yelled, and motioned for the victim to drive, per police. The suspect grabbed the victim’s sleeve as they tried to get out. The suspect eventually released the victim, climbed into the driver’s seat and drove off.

The suspect was described as a Black man, about 30 years old, with a thin build and a dark complexion. He was between 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-7 wearing a beige t-shirt.

The car was eventually found at the I-280 northbound off-ramp to Cesar Chavez Street. DCPD is investigating the crime.