MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) — A Mountain View man was arrested on Thursday after a long standoff with police, the Mountain View Police Department wrote in a press release. Police were originally called to an apartment in the 300 block of Escuela Avenue for a report that Marvin Suchite, 20, attempted to stab a family member.

Officers responded to the scene at about 9:30 p.m. They learned that in an argument with the family member, Suchite raised a knife over his head and made threatening comments, according to police. The victim left the apartment while Suchite remained inside.

An MVPD officer spoke to Suchite and tried to work with him to come outside safely. After five hours of negotiations, SWAT members entered the apartment and took Suchite into custody “after the deployment of a chemical agent.”

“Everyone worked calmly and patiently to try and ensure that the incident peacefully resolved,” said MVPD, who had assistance from its Crisis Negotiations Team and Santa Clara County’s Mobile Crisis Response Team.

Nobody was injured in the incident, police said. Police recovered the knife that was used in the dispute.

“I am forever grateful not just for the partnerships we have with our neighboring agencies and with our county mental health response team, but I am also grateful for the diligent efforts by our highly trained officers to do all they could to ensure this incident ended safely and peacefully for all involved,” said MVPD Chief Chris Hsiung. “That is always our goal, and everyone’s hard work and efforts here reflect that.”

Suchite was booked into Santa Clara County Jail on counts of assault with a deadly weapon, making criminal threats, and resisting arrest.