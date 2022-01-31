Knife-wielding man wanted for attacks on Los Gatos trails

LOS GATOS, Calif. (KRON) – Police in the South Bay are warning hikers, bikers and runners to be on the lookout for a man wielding a knife on a popular trail.

Over the last month, there have been at least two reports of attacks on the trails at St. Joseph’s Hill Open Space.

Police tell KRON4 they’re looking for the same suspect in both of these attacks.

The Open Space is an outdoor escape for many but now there’s a potential terror on the trails.

Los Gatos Police warn there’s trouble potentially lurking on the tranquil walking trails.

Two times over the last month, three victims have been attacked by a man armed with a knife.

Police have posted signs alerting people about the assaults.

One of the attacks happened along Jones Trail on Jan. 13. The other was early Sunday evening.

Police say the latest victim was grabbed from behind but was able to get away from the man and get help from others on the trail.

Loretta Bonander comes to the open space nearly every day.

Police suggest having a cell phone and not walking near darkness. Some ladies say the buddy system and some sort of protection can help too.

Vigilance and awareness on the trails will be needed for the time being.

The suspect was last seen wearing dark-colored clothing, a backpack, and a blue bandana.

Police are asking anyone seeing anything suspicious to give them a call.