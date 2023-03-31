SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Police are looking for four suspects who allegedly stole from a San Francisco retail store in broad daylight Friday. Officers from the San Francisco Police Department Tenderloin Station responded to a report of a robbery with an edged weapon on the 800 block of Market Street, according to SFPD.

When officers arrived on the scene they met the victim who was not injured, police said. The victim was in the store when the four suspects entered. One of the suspects brandished an edged weapon. The suspects then fled the scene. Officers are currently on the scene investigating.

The robbery took place on the same block as the Westfield San Francisco Centre.