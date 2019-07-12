‘Know your rights’: Bay Area mayors react to ICE raid threats

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Should U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement ultimately carry out large scale raids on undocumented immigrants this weekend, San Francisco Mayor London Breed says it will be done without the city’s help.

“We stand by our commitment as a sanctuary city regardless of what’s happening with our federal government,” Breed said. “And we will do everything we can to support and protect our residents.”

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf echoing similar sentiments.

In a statement Schaaf said, “I want to assure members of our community not to panic but to be prepared, know your rights and responsibilities. Know that you are in a community where you are supported, respected, and appreciated. We are a proud sanctuary city here in Oakland and we know our rights and our values.”

“We’re not going to deviate from our beliefs because of what’s happening at the White House,” Breed said.

San Francisco’s mayor says she has not been made aware of any raids already taking place.

She says the city is funding legal services for residents concerned about possibly being targets.

A hotline is also set up provide help over the phone.

“The number is 415-200-1548. And, so if you have questions or concerns, to call that hotline,” she said

In San Jose, Mayor Sam Liccardo said in a statement, “San Jose rejects this administration’s politics of fear and exclusion, which thrives on tearing our families apart. The San Jose Police Department will not participate in any ICE investigation or enforcement activity.”

