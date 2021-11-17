Kristi Yamaguchi ice rink opening in San Ramon for the holidays

SOCHI, RUSSIA – FEBRUARY 06: U.S. Olympian Kristi Yamaguchi visits the USA House ahead of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics at the Olympic Park on February 6, 2014 in Sochi, Russia. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for USOC)

SAN RAMON, Calif. (KRON) – The Kristi Yamaguchi Holiday Ice Rink opened in San Ramon on Wednesday to kick off the holiday season.

The opening celebrates the 25th Anniversary of the ‘Always Dream Foundation,’ which was founded by U.S. Olympic Gold Medalist Kristi Yamaguchi.

The foundation is “committed to inspiring underserved children to reach for their dreams through innovative reading programs, and promote the importance of early childhood literacy.”

For the opening celebration on Wednesday, tickets were sold in advance and doors open at 4:30 p.m. for check-in.

There will be a special performance by singer-songwriter Sophie Pecora, in addition to other festive activities.

The rink will be at the City Center Bishop Ranch located at 6000 Bollinger Canyon Road in San Ramon from Nov. 17 to Jan. 2.

It will be open daily from noon to 9:30 p.m. and visitors can purchase tickets to skate for 90 minute sessions.

For ticket prices and more information, visit the City Center Bishop Ranch website.