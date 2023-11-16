San Francisco, CA – November 16, 2023 – KRON4 in San Francisco (DMA #10) a Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST), owned and operated station, celebrates Vicki Liviakis on her induction as a Silver Circle honoree. Each year the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences honors those who have made a significant and impactful contribution to the industry through induction into the Gold & Silver Circle honor society. The Silver Circle recognizes those professionals who have performed distinguished service within the television industry for 25 years or more.

Silver Circle members are honored for more than their longevity — they are honored for making an enduring contribution to the vitality of the television industry and for setting standards of achievement we can all hope to emulate. These honorees also give back to the community as mentors, educators, and volunteers.

To be considered for induction in the 2023 Silver Circle, a candidate’s career must have begun before 1998. Liviakis has been with KRON4 since 2001 and currently anchors the 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. weekday evening newscasts. A Berkeley graduate and Bay Area advocate, she is a highly regarded journalist covering topics ranging from politics and transportation to the plight of the unhoused in the Bay Area.

She is also a champion of the culinary industry for her self-produced Dine & Dish segments on KRON4 and KRON4.com.

When speaking of her career, Liviakis describes it in this way, “this isn’t just a job – it’s an

adventure! We’re lucky to do it in a place that we love; the Bay Area—with talented people who

make us better and for people we care a lot about. I’m thankful for the opportunities given and

grateful to be on this wild ride.”

“If you think of a big name or big story in the Bay Area, chances are Vicki’s either interviewed them or covered it. Even with her long list of accomplishments, Vicki’s enthusiasm and passion for storytelling is still second to none and is a daily inspiration for our newsroom. We are proud and congratulate Vicki on more than 25 years of excellence,” said Joshua Palefsky, KRON4 News Director.

KRON4 (KRON4.com | KRONon Streaming) is a leader in local news broadcast content, streaming, and digital posting online from San Francisco, California. KRON4 serves the San Francisco Bay Area as an affiliate of The CW Network and MyNetworkTV. The station signed

on in 1949 from the basement of the San Francisco Chronicle Building. Owned by Nexstar Media Group, KRON-TV currently broadcasts to 2.45 million homes with a digital reach of six million to 12 NorCal counties from its studios on Front Street in The City’s historic Northeast off

the Embarcadero. The transmitting antenna is located atop the unique Sutro Tower in San Francisco and KRON’s iconic stylized number ‘4’ logo design is based on the renowned Golden Gate Bridge.

