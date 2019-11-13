Live Now
KRON4 Archive: Oakland’s first African American police officer

Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — In December of 1970, Saundra Brown became Oakland’s first African-American policewoman.

At the time, she was one of only seven women on the force.

KRON4’s Valerie Dickerson reported on Brown’s training at the Oakland Police Academy.

