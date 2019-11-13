KRON4 Archive: Oakland’s first African American police officer

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — In December of 1970, Saundra Brown became Oakland’s first African-American policewoman.

At the time, she was one of only seven women on the force.

KRON4’s Valerie Dickerson reported on Brown’s training at the Oakland Police Academy.

Want to watch more from the KRON4 Archives? KRONon is airing 70th Anniversary specials all week!

Tune in to KRONon.tv every night this week at 11 p.m. to watch and learn about KRON4 and the Bay Area’s history.

Don’t have the KRONon App yet? Click here to download for easy watching. You can also watch KRONon on your TV using a Roku, Apple TV or Amazon Fire Stick.

LATEST NEWS HEADLINES: