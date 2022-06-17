SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – KRON4 is celebrating the Founder’s Day of Caring by giving back to the community at the San Francisco-Marin Food Bank.

Founder’s Day, June 17, commemorates the founding of Nexstar Media Group, our parent company. Today is the company’s 25th anniversary.

.@kron4news is drawing attention to food insecurity in the Bay Area by volunteering at the #sfmfoodbank for Founders Day. #NexstarCares #NexstarNation pic.twitter.com/yKE3MtGjre — KRON4 News (@kron4news) June 17, 2022

Food banks like the San Francisco-Marin Food Bank come in handy to help needy families. The food bank is affected like the rest of us by the rising cost of food, due to inflation, and it is hoping to continue to help Bay Area families.

KRON4 employees commemorate Founders Day, June 17, 2022. (Photo courtesy KRON4 staff)

The food bank’s website has a page that helps people find free food all week long around the area. Online donations will help the organization stretch its money further.

Jim Rose, KRON4’s general manager, took time off from work at the food bank to express his thoughts on the importance of today for the station.

“Broadcasters serve in the public interest,” Rose said. “In addition to covering our communities like you do, each and every day, it’s important to give back to our communities as well. … It’s expensive to live here but I can tell you, across the country food insecurity is one of the biggest problems facing our nation. It’s especially acute here.

“Nobody should go hungry in a nation like this,” he added.