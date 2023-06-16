(KRON) — June 16 marks Founder’s Day of Caring, the celebration of when KRON4’s parent company, Nexstar, was founded.

KRON4 employees will be volunteering at food banks in San Francisco and Oakland on Friday to help fight food insecurity.

“Right now, food banks really need money. We really need volunteers. All of our organizations have increased in size dramatically over the last couple of years,” said Michael Altfest, Alameda County Community Food Bank. “We’re spending $1.7 million every month just to buy food and that’s relative to the $250,000 we were paying per month before the pandemic.”

