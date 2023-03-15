Television viewers in the Bay Area and will soon be able to watch the San Francisco Bay Area’s Local News Station KRON 4 streaming on YouTube TV.

On Monday, KRON 4’s parent company, Nexstar Media Group, announced a multi-year agreement with YouTube TV.

“KRON 4’s ability to serve audiences across all screens is vitally important and we are thrilled to have The Bay Area’s Local News Station carried on YouTubeTV” said KRON 4’s General Manager Jim Rose.

KRON4 produces 14 hours of live news and local programming every weekday. The station also produces special events including KRON 4’s “4th of July Live,” and “New Year’s Live.” KRON 4 is also the home of the Las Vegas Raiders pre-season games.

“These agreements with YouTube TV underscore the importance of Nexstar’s national and local content on its platform,” said Tom Carter, Nexstar’s Chief Operating Officer. “Not only will Nexstar’s 40 CBS-affiliated stations continue being carried on YouTube TV, but for the first time Nexstar’s 59 CW, MyNetworkTV, and independent stations will be carried on the platform, bringing Nexstar’s CBS, The CW Network, and MyNetworkTV content, as well as local news, weather, sports, and other proprietary and syndicated content to YouTube TV subscribers in local markets across the country.”

Nexstar is the largest broadcast ownership group in the nation with stations in 116 U.S. markets.

Nexstar’s cable news network, NewsNation, home to show such as “Banfield,” “Cuomo,” and “Dan Abrams Live,” will also be available as part of the agreement.

KRON 4 will be available on YouTube TV starting on June 30, 2023.