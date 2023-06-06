SAN FRANCISCO – June 6, 2023 – Pam Moore, veteran journalist, and evening anchor for KRON4 News announces her retirement from the evening anchor desk. Moore has been anchoring KRON4 News since March 1991, where she reported and anchored across all KRON platforms, KRON4-TV, kron4.com, and streaming service KRONon.

A native of Detroit, Moore graduated from the University of Michigan, where she earned a degree in Radio, Television and Film. She began her broadcasting career as a news reporter at WJLB Radio in Detroit. From Detroit, to Dallas, Louisville, Los Angeles, and Boston, Moore has been reporting the news to local communities for decades. Her work has earned her many

honors.

“I’m humbled to have shared this career with so many, this was not an easy decision, but my faith confirmed it’s time. It’s been a real blessing,” Moore shared.

Some of the significant interviews from Pam’s career include a profile of the late Georgia Congressman John Lewis, her interview with then-Senator Kamala Harris, and the founder of Black Lives Matter, Alicia Garza. She also interviewed one of her mentors, Belva Davis, former KRON4 anchor and reporter. Pam also shed light on stories that highlighted the rich culture of the Bay Area, like Oakland’s Historic Grand Lake Theater. She also championed meaningful stories each February hosting KRON4’s ‘Honoring Black History’ special.

Josh Palefsky, News Director said of Pam Moore, “Over the past three decades, Pam’s care for our community, as well as her unwavering commitment to accuracy and fairness has earned the trust of our viewers and the respect of all who have worked in the KRON newsroom. Pam is the journalist that all who are coming into our industry should aspire to become. Pam’s legacy,

mentorship, and kindness will continue to shape our coverage for many years. We thank her for an exceptional career at KRON.”

She has been inducted into the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Silver Circle, honoring her significant contribution to Northern California television, and honored for her career achievements by the Society of Professional Journalism, Northern California.”Throughout my career, but particularly the years at KRON, I have had the chance to work with and learn from some of the best of the best in journalism. Many people have become like family to me.” Pam shared.

“Pam has made a tremendous positive impact in the Bay Area and will continue to do so. She has been a gracious and supportive advocate for the underserved and has generously spent much of her time giving back to local organizations and communities,” said Jim Rose, Vice President, and General Manager of KRON4.

A major career highlight for Moore was her work on KRON4’s five-part news series “About Race” which garnered numerous awards, including a prestigious George Foster Peabody Award, the Pew Center Batten Prize for Civic Journalism, an In-Depth Reporting Award from the Northern California Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists, top honors from the Black Filmmakers Hall of Fame and the Best Documentary Award from the California Associated Press Television Radio Association.

“I am most proud of all the work done in our communities, the great progress made, and the partnerships formed. They allowed me to build tremendous relationships,” said Pam. Her work within disadvantaged communities has been a passion and recognized by many prominent organizations. She received the Vanguard supporter award from the East Oakland Youth Development Center for her years of volunteering and where a college scholarship is named in her honor. The African American Advocates honored Moore for student mentoring in Oakland and she was the first recipient of the San Francisco NAACP Dr. Carlton B. Goodlett Civil Rights

Award. Moore was also recognized for her ongoing support of the United Negro College Fund and the Big Sisters Association, an organization for which she has volunteered in many cities. She’s received honors from the 100 Black Women Trailblazer organization, the YMCA of the East Bay, and the Wiley Manuel Law Foundation. Moore won the 100 Black Men of the Bay Area

Community Service Award and was honored by the League of Women Voters of San Francisco and among their “Women Who Could Be President.”

When not in the anchor chair, you could find Pam Moore contributing her time to support Bay Area non-profits such as STEM, Women in Science, Girls Inc., Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights, Bay Area Black Journalists, and Performing Stars in Marin County. She is also a founding board member of Friends of Faith, an organization that supported low-income and under-insured women diagnosed with breast cancer through the Women’s Cancer Resource Center. Moore also mentored through the Oakland Rotary ‘Help Oakland Pupils Excel’ program.

Although retiring from the anchor desk, viewers can still see Pam Moore report across KRON4 platforms as a Special Contributor. Pam said she is most looking forward to continuing her extensive volunteer work and the joy the next chapter of her life will bring. She shared, “Working in Bay Area news has been a privilege; I welcome the opportunities to continue to engage with all of the people I have met throughout the years.”