KRON4 Exclusive: 2nd video shows maskless Mayor Breed inside San Francisco music venue

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A second video has surfaced showing San Francisco Mayor London Breed inside a music venue without a face mask.

The video, shared exclusively with KRON4, shows Breed for a few seconds with a table of drinks in front of her at Neck of The Woods in the Richmond district. She’s sitting with other guests who are also without masks.

It was recorded on August 13, ten days after San Francisco joined other Bay Area counties in re-implementing a face mask requirement.

The health order says that people must wear face masks inside certain businesses, and can remove them if they are actively eating or drinking.

“Well-Fitted Masks may be removed while actively eating or drinking at events other than indoor dining, such as live performances and movies,” the order states.

In the video, Breed is not seen actively eating or drinking. She is fully vaccinated, but the order requires all to wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status.

This comes after a San Francisco Chronicle reporter captured Breed dancing and singing at the Black Cat jazz lounge in the Tenderloin without a facemask on Thursday night.

Similarly, she is seen without a face mask and also not actively eating or drinking.

In response to that video, Breed said she thinks the story is a distraction and emphasized that everyone was vaccinated, even though the health order requires face masks regardless of vaccination status.

“No, I’m not going to sip and put my mask on, sip and put my mask on, sip and put my mask on, eat and put my mask on. While I’m eating, and I’m drinking, I’m going to keep my mask off,” Breed said.

In response to getting up and dancing without the mask on while at the Black Cat, she said she was sitting at her table with her drink but got up to dance because she was “feeling the spirit” and she “wasn’t thinking about a mask, I was thinking about having a good time, and in the process, I was following the health order.”

Breed also commended how the city has done an “incredible job around COVID,” and highlighted being able to enjoy live performances again.