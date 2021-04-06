KRON4 EXCLUSIVE: Armed robbers target San Jose jewelry store twice this week

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – KRON4 has obtained surveillance video that captures the frightening scene as an intruder holds a jewelry store clerk at gunpoint, then uses the gun to smash display cases to get at the jewelry and gold watches.

It’s something straight out of the movies, police said.

They’re now hunting for two armed and extremely dangerous robbers who pulled off the daring smash-and-grab at Plaza Jewelers on a recent Sunday afternoon.

Surveillance video shows a second clerk cowering on the floor as the other robber threatens her, then empties the cash registers.

Neither clerk was injured, but one has since resigned while the other was severely traumatized by the ordeal.

To add insult to injury, Plaza Jewelers was hit again early this morning.

Surveillance video shows three suspects this time around on bikes smashing a window and once inside, helping themselves to the jewelry.

Their getaway is caught on surveillance video, too.

The shop was also vandalized during last year’s racial justice protests.

The owner and his Alum Rock neighbors, some of whom have also been robbed, are suffering amid the pandemic.

He says it’s clear the March 21 bandits, masked and without detailed suspect descriptions thus far, remain at large.

Cesar Pascal, the owner of Plaza Jewelers, says he has thought about closing his doors after 45 years in business.

Police say detectives hit a wall on this case so far and are hoping the public release of the surveillance video will turn up some new leads.

If you have any information, contact Detective Reyes with the San Jose Police Department at 408-277-4166.