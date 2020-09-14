KRON4 launches new afternoon newscast

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Today’s the big day!
Join KRON4 News as we launch our new 3 p.m. newscast on Monday, Sept. 14.
Anchored by KRON4’s Justine Waldman and Sanaz Tahernia, the fast-paced one-hour newcast will bring you up to date on all the latest news from the Bay Area and beyond.
To watch live, click here.
