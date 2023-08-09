(KRON) — KRON4 Chief Meteorologist Lawrence Karnow was on a flight to Boston when something terrifying happened. His appendix ruptured.

What started as a stomachache ended with Karnow on an operating table. But he was back on KRON4 News on Wednesday after taking some time off to recover.

He opened up about the harrowing experience on Wednesday. Watch his story using the video player above.

The Mayo Clinic says symptoms of appendicitis are:

Sudden pain that begins on the right side of the lower abdomen

Sudden pain that begins around your navel and often shifts to your lower right abdomen

Pain that worsens if you cough, walk or make other jarring movements

Nausea and vomiting

Loss of appetite

Low-grade fever that may worsen as the illness progresses

Constipation or diarrhea

Abdominal bloating

Flatulence

Experts say to meet with a doctor if you have worrisome signs or symptoms.