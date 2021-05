SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Draymond Green steps up with a triple double to help the Warriors beat the Suns.

The Giants and A’s both win their games, leading their divisions.

The A’s ponder other cites if their hopes for a new Oakland stadium dissolve.

A 14-year-old got bit by a shark while surfing.

CHP arrested a Bay Area driver seen smiling in the back seat of a Tesla while the car’s autopilot drove.