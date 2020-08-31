KRON4 Morning Buzz: Clean bill of health for A’s after positive virus test

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Oakland A’s now apparently have a clean bill of health after a member of the organization tested positive for coronavirus over the weekend.
The identity of the player or staff member was not revealed.
The finale of the A’s three-game series at Minute Maid Park was postponed just hours before the first scheduled pitch Sunday against the Houston Astros.
