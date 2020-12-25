KRON4 News programming returning to DISH Network

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Good news, KRON4 viewers!

KRON4 News programming is returning to DISH Network.

Nexstar Media Group announced Thursday it reached a comprehensive multi-year distribution agreement with DISH Network.

The agreement restores Nexstar’s 164 local television stations across the United States, along with its cable network WGN America.

On Dec. 2, DISH Network removed Nexstar’s local television stations and WGN America.

With the agreement, more than 5 million DISH subscribers will have access to the network and local news programming by Nexstar stations.

