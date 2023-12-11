San Francisco, CA – December 7, 2023 – KRON4 in San Francisco (DMA #10) a Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST), owned and operated station, is honored for local diversity, equity, and inclusion content.

For the past 38 years, the Northern California chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists has selected from the region’s best for its acclaimed Excellence in Journalism Awards. These awards honor the journalists whose outstanding work embodies SPJ’s ideals of initiative, integrity, talent, and compassion.

Each year, KRON4 produces prominent and substantial hours of local diversity, equity, and inclusion content. Stories focused and featured in KRON4’s Asian American and Pacific Islanders month coverage were selected to win the SPJ NorCal ‘Community Journalism’ award. KRON4 Morning News anchor James Fletcher, weekend anchor Stephanie Lin, along with Executive Producer Mike Ostler and Photojournalist Rudy Garcia are receiving honors for exceptional work on stories celebrating the Bay Area’s AAPI community and its extraordinary history.

“This award is a testament to our newsroom’s commitment to telling the stories of our diverse Bay Area communities. KRON4 is proud to have a team of journalists who embrace that responsibility daily. Congratulations to Stephanie, James, Mike, and Rudy on this well-deserved recognition,” said Joshua Palefsky, KRON4 News Director.

Stephanie Lin shared, “I am thrilled to receive this award from the Society of Professional

Journalists. It is a privilege to spotlight the rich diversity of people and cultures that

compose Northern California. It is a personal honor to be recognized for coverage of the

AAPI community, which continues its fight for equity and visibility today.”

The announcement was made on the Society of Professional Journalists, Northern California website spjnorcal.org. The 2023 winners will be honored at SPJ NorCal’s 38th Excellence in Journalism Awards Ceremony on Thursday, Dec. 7, at the Marines’ Memorial Club & Hotel in San Francisco.

The San Francisco Press Club also announced an honor for KRON4’s Stephanie Lin’s AAPI coverage online at sfpressclub.org in the annual SF Press Club 2023 Journalism Awards.



