KRON4 Newsletters: The Bay Area’s biggest stories delivered to your inbox

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Now it’s easier than ever to stay up-to-date with the KRON4 Newsletters.

Now all the coverage from your local Bay Area news station can be delivered straight to your inbox.

Email Alerts

KRON4 Breaking News

Get up-to-the-minute breaking news delivered right to you with the Breaking News Email Alerts.

Daily Frequency: Varies

Daily Headlines

Get the day’s top stories delivered straight to you with the KRON4 Daily News.

KRON4 Daily News

Wake up to the biggest stories from overnight.

Daily Frequency: Once

To sign up for any of the newsletters above, click here.