SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — KRON4’s “New Year’s Live” will feature live entertainment including a special performance by the cast of “Dear San Francisco” from Club Fugazi. The successor to the long-running SF institution, “Beach Blanket Babylon,” “Dear San Francisco” is a critically-acclaimed, intimate and immersive show that the San Francisco Chronicle describes as “a valentine to the city.”

On New Year’s Eve, the cast will be mounting two special shows from Club Fugazi and the venue will be decked out for the holidays. Created by Bay Area natives and The 7 Fingers co-founders Shana Carroll and Gypsy Snider, “Dear San Francisco pays homage to the stunning beauty, storied characters, and astounding resilience of the City by the Bay.”

“From the Gold Rush and 1906 earthquake, to beat poetry and the mysterious fog, San Francisco comes vividly to life, performed by an international cast of world-class acrobats across a variety of disciplines,” reads a description of the show on the Club Fugazi website.

“Dear San Francisco” features acrobatics, choreography, spoken word, video projections, shadow play and original music. The show has been hailed as “breathtaking” by the San Francisco Examiner and “explosive” by CultureVulture.

Ring in the New Year with “Dear San Francisco” along with KRON4 Anchors Grant Lodes and Justine Waldman as we bid goodbye to 2022 and welcome 2023 with the Bay Area’s only live local New Year’s Eve fireworks show. It all starts at 9 p.m., this Saturday Dec. 31 on KRON 4 and streaming on KRON On.