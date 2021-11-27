KRON4 security guard dies from injuries after attempted armed robbery

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – KRON4 has learned that the security guard shot in an attempted armed robbery while on assignment with a KRON4 crew has died from his injuries.

A reward of $32,500 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

The KRON4 crew was covering a story on Wednesday about a recent robbery where 12 thieves wearing masks and hoods raided a clothing store on the 300 block of 14th Street.

At 12:20 p.m. Wednesday, an assailant attempted to steal KRON4’s camera equipment, according to police.

The armed guard — a former police officer — was shot in the lower abdomen. The reporter was not physically injured.

The guard was rushed to Highland Hospital Wednesday afternoon in critical condition before undergoing surgery.

A Berkeley man standing nearby was hit by bullet shrapnel, Oakland police said. He was treated at a hospital and listed in stable condition.

Contributions from KRON4, Nexstar Media Inc., Star Protection Agency, and the Oakland Police Department brought the total reward offered for information up to $32,500.

The money will be given to the person who provides information that leads to an arrest of the individual, or individuals involved in the shooting.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact investigators at (510) 238-3426.

“It’s been an extremely violent week. We are asking if you were in the area, have a business or live nearby to please check your surveillance footage as you may have captured the crime before, during, or after it occurred,” Oakland police said.

Local television stations, including KRON4, regularly use security guards when covering news stories.

“At KRON 4, the safety of our personnel is our top priority which is why we assign security to reporters when working in the field. Most importantly, our thoughts and prayers are with the security guard and his family and we wish him a complete recovery,” KRON4’s Vice President and General Manager Jim Rose said in a statement.

The guard worked for Star Protection Agency and has provided security for many Bay Area reporters.