KRON4 security guard shot in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – A security guard hired by KRON4 was shot Wednesday afternoon while on assignment with a KRON4 reporter.

The KRON4 crew was covering a story on a recent smash-and-grab robbery on the 300 block of 14th Street when shots were fired at 12:20 p.m.

The circumstances that led to the shooting are not yet clear.

The guard was taken to Highland Hospital where he is being treated for his injuries.

The reporter was not injured.

Local television stations, including KRON4, regularly use security guards when covering news stories.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.