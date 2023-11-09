SAN FRANCISCO – November 09, 2023 – Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST), owned and operated CW affiliate, KRON4, in San Francisco (DMA #10), launched new newscasts in September and recently added to its established evening team of experienced journalists.

The KRON4 News team includes veteran Bay Area journalists Vicki Liviakis and Ken Wayne who now anchor KRON4 News at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. while Noelle Bellow joins the team alongside veteran Grant Lodes to anchor KRON4 News at 5 p.m. and 11 p.m. The evening team also boasts Chief Meteorologist Lawrence Karnow, Sports Director Jason Dumas, and Political Anchor Catherine Heenan.

In addition to newscasts on KRON4, the evening team also provides live, local news coverage in primetime at 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. on the Bay Area’s first 24/7 news app, KRONon. The Bay Area’s Local News Station provides more hours of live news coverage across its broadcast and digital platforms than any other Bay Area news organization.

The newest addition to the weekday evening team, Noelle Bellow, most recently anchored

KRON4’s weekend newscasts and has been with KRON4 since 2019. Noelle shared, “There is nothing quite like news in the Bay Area and I admire those who have paved the way for me to take on such an important role. I’m eager to continue telling the stories of our community.”

“KRON is proud to have the most passionate and experienced team of news anchors in the Bay Area. KRON’s anchor team has earned that distinction not just by keeping viewers informed from the news desk, but by being out in our communities, listening to and sharing the stories that matter with the Bay Area. With the recent addition of talented journalist Noelle Below to the team, we are asserting our commitment to continue KRON’s legacy as the Bay Area’s Local News Station,” said Joshua Palefsky, KRON4 News Director.

KRON4 (KRON4.com | KRONon Streaming) is a leader in local news broadcast content, streaming, and digital posting online from San Francisco, California. KRON4 serves the San Francisco Bay Area as an affiliate of The CW Network and MyNetworkTV. The station signed

on in 1949 from the basement of the San Francisco Chronicle Building. Owned by Nexstar Media Group, KRON-TV currently broadcasts to 2.45 million homes with a digital reach of six million to 12 NorCal counties from its studios on Front Street in The City’s historic Northeast off

the Embarcadero. The transmitting antenna is located atop the unique Sutro Tower in San Francisco and KRON’s iconic stylized number ‘4’ logo design is based on the renowned Golden Gate Bridge.

The CW Network, LLC is one of America’s major broadcast networks and reaches 100% of US television households. The CW delivers 14 hours of primetime entertainment programming per week in addition to over 300 hours of sports per year as the broadcast home to LIV Golf, ACC football, and basketball games, and the NASCAR Xfinity Series beginning in 2025. The fully ad-supported CW App, with more than 96 million downloads to date, is available for free to consumers on all major platforms and is home to the latest episodes and seasons of The CW’s primetime programming, live streaming of LIV Golf tournaments, and a library of entertaining film and television content for on-demand viewing. The CW is 75%-owned by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST), a leading diversified media company and largest CW affiliate group with 37 CW and CW Plus affiliates, covering 32% of the population. For more information about The CW, please visit www.cwtv.com.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST) is a leading diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports, and entertainment content across its television and digital platforms, including more than 300,000 hours of programming produced annually by its business units. Nexstar owns America’s largest local broadcasting group comprised of top network affiliates, with 200 owned or partner stations in 116 U.S. markets reaching 212 million people. Nexstar’s national television properties include The CW, America’s fifth major broadcast network, NewsNation, America’s fastest-growing national cable news network, popular entertainment multicast networks Antenna TV and Rewind TV, and a 31.3% ownership stake in TV Food Network. The Company’s portfolio of digital assets, including its local TV station websites, The Hill and NewsNationNow.com, are collectively a Top 10 U.S. digital news and information property. For more information, please visit nexstar.tv.