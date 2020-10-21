KRON4 TV’s new studio debuts

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – KRON4 has a new home!

The state of the art broadcast center debuts at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 21st.

KRON4 News has been transitioning to this studio since early August, and the reveal has felt particularly long due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Check it out in the time-lapse video above!

