(KRON) — KRON4 Anchor James Fletcher will be the Master of Ceremonies at the 2023 San Ramon Chamber WOW Awards on Dec. 6. The 39th annual awards dinner will be held at the Bridges Golf Club in San Ramon and is dedicated to recognizing the achievements of this year’s recipients.

“We are excited to energize these special awards with a name that reflects the dazzling efforts of these amazing community contributors. The December 6th WOW Awards event is an opportunity to show our appreciation to those who have invested their considerable time, talent and energy into our community,” said San Ramon Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Heidi Kenniston-Lee. “We invite you to come, network, enjoy good food and honor those around us who help make San Ramon an exceptional place to live and work.”

Honorees at this year’s awards are as follows:

Citizens of the Year: Lynnette and Scott Gerbert, community volunteers and youth advocates

Business Person of the Year: Wade Luckhardt, owner, FASTSIGNS of San Ramon

Employee of the Year: Gayle Israel, Chief of Staff, Supervisor Candace Anderson

Educator of the Year: Demetrius Ball, principal, California High School

Green Company of the Year: MCE

Ambassador of the Year: Jorge Guitierrez, owner, Erik’s DeliCafe San Ramon

Outstanding Teen Citizenship Award: Shelby Yeh, student, Dougherty Vally High School

Tickets and more information about the awards can be found here.