KRON4’s Marty Gonzalez signs off after 44 years in television

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – 44 years ago, Marty Gonzalez graced televisions for the very first time, and today he did so for the very last time.

Marty has spent more than four decades informing the public on everything from whale migration in Baja to the Loma Prieta earthquake.

In addition to his work at KRON4, Gonzalez was an associate professor in the Broadcast and Electronic Communications Arts department at San Francisco StateUniversity.

We are honored to be the station that Marty chose to spend his last days of journalism with.

We are forever grateful for you, Marty! Enjoy retirement, and enjoy sleeping in!