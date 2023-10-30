FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — KRON4’s Reyna Harvey hosted the 3rd Annual Breast Cancer Survivors Gala on Saturday night in Fremont. Held at the Double Tree by Hilton hotel, the event’s theme was “Live, Love, Believe, You Are Beautiful.”

Highlights of the program included distinguished experts and speakers in breast cancer, women’s health and wellness, opportunities to connect with other survivors, and helpful tips on nutrition, healthy eating, physical activity and mental wellness.

Watch the video in the player for more on this weekend’s gala.