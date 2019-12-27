Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW

KRON4’s Top Stories of 2019

Bay Area
Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — As we say goodbye to 2019, we’re taking a look back at the most viral stories on KRON4.com.

From the PG&E power shutoffs to a man who was caught defecating in a local Safeway, here are the 10 most-clicked stories on KRON4.com during 2019:

  1. Interactive Map: Kincade Fire evacuation zones, fire perimeter
  2. 10-year-old Orange County girl commits suicide
  3. Man caught pooping in aisle of San Francisco Safeway
  4. Final full moon of the decade is on 12/12 at 12:12 a.m
  5. Grocery store employee missing for 10 years found behind store’s cooler
  6. PG&E shutoffs impact more than a million people in Northern California
  7. Not enough babies being born to replace US population, report says
  8. PG&E Power Shutoffs: Which Bay Area cities will lose power when
  9. WATCH: Girl hides to avoid car following her in Vacaville
  10. Proposed bill would require passing drug test to get food stamps

HONORABLE MENTIONS:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News