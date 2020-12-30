KRON4’s Top Stories of 2020

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — As we say goodbye to 2020, we’re taking a look back at the most viral stories on KRON4.com.

Here are the 10 most-clicked stories on KRON4.com during 2020:

  1. 2 coronavirus patients hospitalized in San Francisco
  2. To show impact of bullying, mom shares video of son, 9, saying he wants to die
  3. Don’t abbreviate 2020 when writing out the date
  4. Coronavirus outbreak: Santa Clara Country to declare local health emergency
  5. Racist TikTok video gets high school students expelled
  6. IRS to launch online tool for people to track their stimulus checks
  7. Coronavirus cases in the Bay Area
  8. Bay Area fires breakdown: Complete list of evacuation orders, centers, road closures, and more
  9. An interactive map of all the Bay Area fires
  10. List: New California laws in 2020

