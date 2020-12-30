KRON4’s Top Stories of 2020

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — As we say goodbye to 2020, we’re taking a look back at the most viral stories on KRON4.com.
Here are the 10 most-clicked stories on KRON4.com during 2020:
- 2 coronavirus patients hospitalized in San Francisco
- To show impact of bullying, mom shares video of son, 9, saying he wants to die
- Don’t abbreviate 2020 when writing out the date
- Coronavirus outbreak: Santa Clara Country to declare local health emergency
- Racist TikTok video gets high school students expelled
- IRS to launch online tool for people to track their stimulus checks
- Coronavirus cases in the Bay Area
- Bay Area fires breakdown: Complete list of evacuation orders, centers, road closures, and more
- An interactive map of all the Bay Area fires
- List: New California laws in 2020