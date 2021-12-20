KRON4’s Top Stories of 2021

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — As we say goodbye to 2021, we’re taking a look back at the most viral stories on KRON4.com.
Here are the 10 most-clicked stories on KRON4.com during 2021:
- 2 coronavirus patients hospitalized in San Francisco
- 2 more tech companies are leaving California
- Fry’s Electronics permanently closes nationwide
- Golden State Stimulus: When you will get your $600 or $1,200 payment
- Dog food recalled due to potential salmonella contamination
- 23 die in Norway after receiving COVID vaccine
- This city is set to become the least affordable outside of California
- FBI identifies passenger who tried to breach cockpit on Delta flight
- Check on your second stimulus payment with IRS’ ‘Get My Payment’ tool
- Gov. Newsom to lift stay-at-home orders Monday: source
HONORABLE MENTION:
- Bay Area house sells for $1M over asking after 29 offers
- America’s #1 most dangerous small town is in the Bay Area: Safewise report
- Watch out: Group of Bay Area buglars targeting women, police warn
- California EDD announces another opportunity to get pandemic unemployment benefits
- Map: All the wildfires currently burning in California
- Here’s what $500,000 buys you in California vs. Texas
- Video: Angry customer throws cash register through Wingstop window in Northern California
- So close: Bay Area winner scores second-biggest Powerball prize
- Exodus: Study reveals dramatic San Francisco population change
- EDD accounts suspended over suspected fraud