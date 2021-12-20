KRON4’s Top Stories of 2021

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — As we say goodbye to 2021, we’re taking a look back at the most viral stories on KRON4.com.

Here are the 10 most-clicked stories on KRON4.com during 2021:

  1. 2 coronavirus patients hospitalized in San Francisco
  2. 2 more tech companies are leaving California
  3. Fry’s Electronics permanently closes nationwide
  4. Golden State Stimulus: When you will get your $600 or $1,200 payment
  5. Dog food recalled due to potential salmonella contamination
  6. 23 die in Norway after receiving COVID vaccine
  7. This city is set to become the least affordable outside of California
  8. FBI identifies passenger who tried to breach cockpit on Delta flight
  9. Check on your second stimulus payment with IRS’ ‘Get My Payment’ tool
  10. Gov. Newsom to lift stay-at-home orders Monday: source

HONORABLE MENTION:

  1. Bay Area house sells for $1M over asking after 29 offers
  2. America’s #1 most dangerous small town is in the Bay Area: Safewise report
  3. Watch out: Group of Bay Area buglars targeting women, police warn
  4. California EDD announces another opportunity to get pandemic unemployment benefits
  5. Map: All the wildfires currently burning in California
  6. Here’s what $500,000 buys you in California vs. Texas
  7. Video: Angry customer throws cash register through Wingstop window in Northern California
  8. So close: Bay Area winner scores second-biggest Powerball prize
  9. Exodus: Study reveals dramatic San Francisco population change
  10. EDD accounts suspended over suspected fraud

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

January 01 2022 12:00 am