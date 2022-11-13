A car involved in a Livermore sideshow on Oct. 1 was impounded in Los Angeles County (Image courtesy of Livermore Police Department).

LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) — The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LACSD) impounded a car Saturday night that was involved in a Livermore sideshow a month earlier, the Livermore Police Department (LPD) announced on Twitter. The suspect car was involved in a sideshow at First and L Streets in Livermore on Oct. 1 around 10 p.m.

An LPD lieutenant saw a Black Lexus (pictured above) doing donuts in front of a large crowd. Police said the lieutenant “wrote a court order for the car to be impounded for 30 days for reckless driving if the car was stopped by law enforcement.”

The car is a black Lexus four-door sedan.

With the LACSD impounding the vehicle, the registered owner is now set to pay thousands of dollars in tow and storage fees. LPD and LACSD worked together in this case.