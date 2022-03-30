SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The holiday for Mexican-American icon and civil rights activist Cesar Chavez is on Thursday, March 31.

One day before, the 65th San Francisco Film Festival announced its lineup of films that will begin showtimes in April — including a film about two other icons within the Mexican community.

‘La Guerra Civil’ (translates to The Civil War) centers around the boxing rivalry between Mexican Julio César Chávez and Mexican-American Oscar De La Hoya during their two fights in the 1990s.

The film also focuses on the cultural divide of the Mexican people: home country native Chavez against the East Los Angeles-raised De La Hoya, according to the SF Film Festival’s website.

The film festival announced two showtimes of ‘La Guerra Civil.’

April 23 : 12 p.m. Victoria Theatre in San Francisco

: 12 p.m. Victoria Theatre in San Francisco April 24: 7:45 p.m. at the Berkeley Art Museum and Pacific Film Archive (BAMPFA)

Tickets to watch the film go on sale Friday, April 1 at 10 a.m.

‘La Guerra Civil’ is directed by Eva Longoria Bastón who is Mexican-American and known for starring in “Desperate Housewives.”

The Rivalry Between Oscar De La Hoya and Julio Cesar Chavez

Two icons within the Mexican and Mexican-American community met in the ring on June 7, 1996.

Chavez was the older fight at 33 but came in the fight with an outstanding record of 96-1-1, according to Boxstat.

De La Hoya was 23 years old and undefeated with a pre-fight record of 21-0.

He beat the older Chavez via a technical knockout in round 4 to win the WBC super lightweight championship, according to DAZN, which is the broadcast partner of De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions.

Two years later in the rematch, De La Hoya won via 8th round technical knockout to win the WBC welterweight title.

De La Hoya may have won both fights but not necessarily the hearts of the Mexican people.

Mexican Fans Sided With Chavez

‘La Guerra Civil’ dives into the split within the Mexican fan base on who they were cheering on.

The clear favorite among Mexicans was Chavez who was born and raised in Mexico.

During the promotion of the fight, De La Hoya would get booed by the hardcore Mexican fans, according to Bleacher Report.

The divide — Mexican fans saw Chavez as their true national hero while those who identified as second-generation Mexican-Americans or Chicano leaned more towards supporting De La Hoya.

Both Chavez (107-6-2, 86 KOs) and De La Hoya (39-6, 30 KOs) have been inducted in the International Boxing Hall of Fame.

The film will be available to watch on sports streaming platform DAZN sometime in 2022 — without a set date for release. As of March 30, ‘La Guerra Civil’ is not available on DAZN yet.

Mexico’s current superstar boxer, Canelo Álvarez, fights on Cinco de Mayo weekend on May 7 in Las Vegas against Russia’s Dmitry Bivol for the WBA light heavyweight championship.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.