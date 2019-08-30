Labor Day travel: Gas prices expected to be cheapest in 3 years

WALNUT CREEK (KRON) – Thousands of people are hitting the roads Friday for the long Labor Day weekend.

But good news – gas prices are expected to be the cheapest in three years, according to AAA.

If you’re hitting the road for one last summer trip for the holiday weekend – it’s some good news for your pockets.

AAA reports national gas prices are on track to be the lowest Labor Day weekend prices in the last three years.

A spokesperson for AAA says Thursday’s average of $2.59 is nearly a quarter cheaper than last year’s prices.

It’s also less money that folks spent for gas at the Memorial Day holiday at the beginning of the summer.

